Two arrested for bid to grab land of Pong Dam oustee

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 9

The Sriganganagar police have arrested two persons for trying to sell agricultural land of a Pong Dam oustee worth Rs 1.5 crore through fake power of attorney.

Investigating Officer Madan Lal Bishnoi said Bal Krishan Sharma of Gharsana and Mohan Lal Patroda of Anupgarh have been arrested.

Bishnoi said other accused include Harmeet Singh, Jaswinder Kaur Gurusar, Kulwinder Singh and Sonu Singh.

The complainant, Naresh Sharma of Nagrota Surian in Himachal Pradesh, on February 18, 2021 had alleged that agricultural land allotted to him in Chak 35 Gharsana village was being sold through forged documents. Sharma said Patroda had allegedly prepared forged documents for the deal. —