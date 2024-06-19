Two arrested for gambling, Rs 2.17 lakh recovered

Malerkotla, June 18
Busting a gambling racket, the Malerkotla police arrested two persons and recovered Rs 2.17 lakh from their possession, besides paraphernalia used in the crime.
The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Salim Deema of Mohalla Dhobghat and Mohammad Faiz Gangi of Lal Colony.
DSP Gurdev Singh said that police led by SHO Piara Singh had arrested the accused on the basis of a tip-off on Monday evening. The accused were accepting bets and were involved in gambling, following which the police team conducted a raid and nabbed them. Currency notes worth Rs 2.17 lakh were recovered from the accused.
A case under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act was registered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: Supreme Court on NEET
Tells NTA to own up if there’s been any mistake, calls for r...
Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi
Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth
Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days
Guilty face dismissal, smugglers’ property to be confiscated...