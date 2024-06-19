Two arrested for gambling, Rs 2.17 lakh recovered

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, June 18

Busting a gambling racket, the Malerkotla police arrested two persons and recovered Rs 2.17 lakh from their possession, besides paraphernalia used in the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Salim Deema of Mohalla Dhobghat and Mohammad Faiz Gangi of Lal Colony.

DSP Gurdev Singh said that police led by SHO Piara Singh had arrested the accused on the basis of a tip-off on Monday evening. The accused were accepting bets and were involved in gambling, following which the police team conducted a raid and nabbed them. Currency notes worth Rs 2.17 lakh were recovered from the accused.

A case under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act was registered.

