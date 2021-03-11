Two arrested for illegal mining in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, August 16

Five persons, including a woman, have been booked for alleged illegal mining in this border district. Among them, two accused have been arrested.

In the first case, the police have booked Resham Singh, a resident of Haamad Wala Uthar village in the Mallanwala block, following the complaint lodged by Mining Inspector Radhe Sham in Makhu block.

In another case, the police have booked Pargat Singh and Amarjit Kaur following the complaint lodged by Mining Inspector Gaurav Bhatia at the Mallanwala police station.

In Zira, Vicky Singh, a resident of Harike in Tarn Taran district, was arrested following the seizure of a sand-laden tipper.

In other incident, Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Bhamba Haji village in Mamdot block, was arrested following the seizure of a tractor-trailer of sand from the Fazilka road.

On August 12, a man was arrested for illegal mining, while two others were booked at Zira and Lakho ke Behram in Ferozepur district.

#Ferozepur #illegal mining