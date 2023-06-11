Two arrested for robbery

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police have arrested Balkar Singh, alias Jaspreet, of Mullanpur Dakha Ludhiana and Vinod Bhat of Hanumangarh. The duo was part of the gang that allegedly committed a robbery in farmer Manoj Yadav’s house on May 14 in Hanumangarh’s Kharakhera village. Cops said that Balkar has been named in 20 cases in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. OC

Two youngsters drowned

Sangrur: Two youngsters drowned in a canal in Barnala district while another was saved by area residents. The bodies of both victims have been shifted to the Barnala Civil Hospital. Dhanaula SHO Lakhwinder Singh said three youngsters from Barnala had gone to take a bath in the Harigarh canal. TNS

Man’s body found in canal

Abohar: The body of a man, who allegedly jumped into the Malukpura canal in the presence of a friend, was recovered on Saturday near Dalmirkhera village. He has been identified as Sawan Kumar, who worked at a doctor’s clinic. ASI Sukhminder Singh of the City-2 police station is looking into the matter. OC

BSF seizes 5.5 kg of drugs dropped near border

Chandigarh: The BSF seized 5.5 kg of narcotics that were dropped by a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Saturday. Around 4 am, BSF troops reported Indian space violation by a drone coming from the Pakistan side. During a search, a packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, along with a hook attached to it, was found from the fields. TNS

Dalit outfits give call for statewide bandh tomorrow

Jalandhar: Peeved over the use of police force during a protest by Dalit students in Jalandhar a fortnight ago and “inaction” over complaints of fake SC certificates for jobs, SC organisations from across the state have given a call for a Punjab bandh on June 12. The decision for the Punjab bandh was taken at a meeting of several SC organisations here on Saturday. TNS

Two women assaulted over betting money

Abohar: About 10 miscreants allegedly attacked a woman and her daughter-in-law at their house in Azeemgarh on Thursday night as they owed betting money to a man, who lived in their locality. Pushpa and her daughter-in-law, Komal, were taken to the Civil Hospital. Komal was in a state of shock and unable to speak.