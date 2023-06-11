Two arrested for robbery

Abohar: The police have arrested Balkar Singh, alias Jaspreet, of Mullanpur Dakha Ludhiana and Vinod Bhat of Hanumangarh. The duo was part of the gang that allegedly committed a robbery in farmer Manoj Yadav’s house on May 14 in Hanumangarh’s Kharakhera village. Cops said that Balkar has been named in 20 cases in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. OC
Two youngsters drowned
Sangrur: Two youngsters drowned in a canal in Barnala district while another was saved by area residents. The bodies of both victims have been shifted to the Barnala Civil Hospital. Dhanaula SHO Lakhwinder Singh said three youngsters from Barnala had gone to take a bath in the Harigarh canal. TNS
Man’s body found in canal
Abohar: The body of a man, who allegedly jumped into the Malukpura canal in the presence of a friend, was recovered on Saturday near Dalmirkhera village. He has been identified as Sawan Kumar, who worked at a doctor’s clinic. ASI Sukhminder Singh of the City-2 police station is looking into the matter. OC
BSF seizes 5.5 kg of drugs dropped near border
Chandigarh: The BSF seized 5.5 kg of narcotics that were dropped by a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Saturday. Around 4 am, BSF troops reported Indian space violation by a drone coming from the Pakistan side. During a search, a packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, along with a hook attached to it, was found from the fields. TNS
Dalit outfits give call for statewide bandh tomorrow
Jalandhar: Peeved over the use of police force during a protest by Dalit students in Jalandhar a fortnight ago and “inaction” over complaints of fake SC certificates for jobs, SC organisations from across the state have given a call for a Punjab bandh on June 12. The decision for the Punjab bandh was taken at a meeting of several SC organisations here on Saturday. TNS
Two women assaulted over betting money
Abohar: About 10 miscreants allegedly attacked a woman and her daughter-in-law at their house in Azeemgarh on Thursday night as they owed betting money to a man, who lived in their locality. Pushpa and her daughter-in-law, Komal, were taken to the Civil Hospital. Komal was in a state of shock and unable to speak.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi
Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance
Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers
punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20
Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs
Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...