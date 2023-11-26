Two arrested for robbery in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, November 25

The Muktsar police today claimed to have solved two robberies within 36 hours by arresting two persons. SSP Bhagirath Meena said the pistol and motorcycle used to commit the crime, six cartridges and Rs 10,000 were seized from the accused.

He added that 23-year-old Arshdeep Singh of Lakkadwala village had used his father’s weapon to commit the crime. The family of another accused, 26-year-old Varinder Singh, in an attempt to save him had admitted him to a de-addiction centre in Hanumangarh. He was arrested from there.

#Muktsar