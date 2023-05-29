Two arrested for selling illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 28

The Lohian Khas police have arrested a woman on the charge of selling illicit liquor.

Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said 20 bottles of the illicit country-made liquor were seized from the possession of the accused, Sukhwindar Kaur of Kang Kalan village.

A case has been registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act in this regard.

Besides, the Bilga police have arrested Karanjit Singh of Talwann village with nine bottles of hooch, said IO Harjindar Singh.