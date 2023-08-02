Two arrested for snatching

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: Two youngsters, who allegedly snatched a woman’s cellphone and tried to flee the spot, were caught by locals in Malout town and thrashed. A video of the incident went viral on social media, wherein the suspects were seen admitting to snatching the cellphone and being drug addicts. TNS

Project to prevent anaemia

Sangrur: The administration has launched a pilot project for the prevention of anaemia among students. In the initial stage, 21 schools of the district have been selected for the project. Awareness activities among students, teachers and parents are being carried out with the support of the Health Department and Smile Foundation. TNS

Nagar council prez, EO booked

Faridkot: Kotkapura Nagar Council president Bhupinder Singh Saggu and executive officer (EO) of the Council Amrit Pal Singh were booked by the police on Tuesday on charge of “theft”. It is alleged that the president and EO misappropriated money after selling a neem tree from the old grain market in town. TNS

Collision disrupts traffic

Abohar: Traffic on a national highway was disrupted for around two hours on Tuesday after two trucks collided head-on while passing through the rail overbridge near Dangar Khera village. The driver and cleaner of one of the trucks were critically injured, while those of the other truck fled the spot.

