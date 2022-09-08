Two arrested for writing ‘pro-Khalistan’ slogans in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, September 7
The police have arrested two persons for allegedly writing “pro-Khalistan slogans” on banners on August 28, a day ahead of the CM’s visit to Jalandhar.
The accused have been identified as Raman, alias Sonu (31), and Sam (35), both residents of Amritsar. The police have also found involvement of another person in the case, identified as Hargun Singh, a resident of Dera Baba Bhuri Wala, Amritsar, who is still at large.
DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja-led team arrested the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence.
