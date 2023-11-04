Two arrested with arms

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 3

The police arrested two residents of Nawanshahr district, who were allegedly involved in several cases of dacoity, robbery and snatching here today. The accused Mandip Kumar alias Munny (28) and Jarnail Singh alias Jaila (32) were also wanted in several cases by the police.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said four pistols and six cartridges had also been seized from them.

Soni said five criminal cases had been registered against each of them in the district. Both accused were also wanted in a case of attempted robbery registered on October 27 in Nawanshahr, he added. The SSP said they would be produced in a court and police remand be obtained.

