Two arrested with drugs in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 2

The police have arrested two smugglers and have recovered drugs and liquor from their possession.

The Garhshankar police conducted raids on a tip-off and recovered 30 bottles of liquor from a house. According to the police, a woman smuggler, Bholi, a resident of Dangori, managed to flee the spot. The police have registered a case against her.

Besides, the Tanda police arrested Suraj of Ahiyapur and seized 58 gm of intoxicating powder from him. In a separate case, the Mukerian police arrested a smuggler, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Mukerian, and seized 100 gm of heroin from him.