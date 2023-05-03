Two arrested with drugs in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, May 2
The police have arrested two smugglers and have recovered drugs and liquor from their possession.
The Garhshankar police conducted raids on a tip-off and recovered 30 bottles of liquor from a house. According to the police, a woman smuggler, Bholi, a resident of Dangori, managed to flee the spot. The police have registered a case against her.
Besides, the Tanda police arrested Suraj of Ahiyapur and seized 58 gm of intoxicating powder from him. In a separate case, the Mukerian police arrested a smuggler, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Mukerian, and seized 100 gm of heroin from him.
