Two arrested with weapons

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 10

Two persons carrying weapons were held at a special naka put up by the police at Gumjal near the interstate border here. The suspects were identified as Sharanjit Singh and William Masih (alias Goli) of Dera Baba Nanak district in Gurdaspur.

A bus coming from the Sriganganagar side was stopped for checking. The duo tried to run away. They were, however, nabbed and two pistols and cartridges seized from them.

