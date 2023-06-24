Two assailants gun down man in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 23

In a broad daylight attack, two motorcycle-borne assailants gunned down a man in Talwandi Bhai.

According to information, two unidentified bike-borne persons arrived at the shop of Amrit Lal Chhabra, former president of Commission Agents’ Union, in Talwandi Bhai, at 2.15 pm on Friday. They opened fire during which one person, identified as Prem Kumar, was severely injured.

Chhabra said he had gone to his house for lunch when the incident took place. “Prem Kumar was an employee at our neighbour’s shop. I had told him to stay at my shop till the time I came back. I left home around 2 pm with my father. Later, I came to know about the incident at 2.20 pm,” said Chhabra.

After the incident, the accused fled from the spot. Prem Kumar was rushed to hospital in Moga where he succumbed to injuries. The police have started probe.