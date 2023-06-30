Two bikers die, bus gutted after collision

Our Correspondent

Abohar/Sriganganagar, June 29

Two persons were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding private bus in Sriganganagar today. One of the deceased was identified as Mani Ram of Rawla. Both bikers were crushed under the bus and they died on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus caught fire after the collision. There were about 40 passengers in the bus who saved their lives by jumping out of its doors and windows. It took about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

The accident occurred near the Harprabh Aasra Ashram bus stand at Patroda village. Those riding motorcycle were going to Gharsana. The bus dragged the motorcycle for a long distance.