Two Bills sent to Governor for nod

Chandigarh, July 1

The Punjab Government has sent two Bills — the Punjab University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2023, — to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for his approval.

The first Bill seeks to remove the Punjab Governor as Chancellor of universities in the state. This Bill was passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in its special session held on June 19-20. The Bill was sent by the state government to the Governor last evening.

The Bill seeks to take away the power of Chancellor of state universities from the Governor and vest it with the Chief Minister. The government decided to go ahead with the Bill after an ongoing feud with the Governor over appointment of Vice Chancellors of universities in the state. The second Bill sent to the Governor is regarding streamlining the work of the Education Tribunal. Two other Bills, passed by the Vidhan Sabha in its special session — the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023, — were sent to the Governor for approval on Tuesday.