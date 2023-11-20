Two booked for molesting woman

Tarn Taran, November 19
A man and a woman of Jarmastpur village were booked by the police on Saturday for allegedly stripping a woman two weeks ago. The victim said the police harassed her by not registering a complaint earlier.
The victim alleged Ravinder Kaur and Angrej Singh had beaten and stripped her on November 4 when she was going to dispose of garbage on her plot in the village. There was a dispute between her and the accused over a plot. The matter was decided in her favour by the court, she said.
She alleged cops did not come to record her statement in the Civil Hospital. The police said a case under Sections 354, 323, and 506 of the IPC has been registered.
