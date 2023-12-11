Two breaches in Fazilka canal leave crops submerged across 200 acres

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, December 10

The reports of breach in a canal at two different places have left wheat crop inundated.

Villagers Prem Chand and Ramesh Kumar said an 80-foot-wide breach occurred in the Jandwala distributary between the villages of Chak Banwala and Puran Patti in Fazilka district, as a result of which wheat and fodder crops submerged on about 200 acres.

Another villager Sonu said that an announcement was made through the public address system in a gurdwara that a breach had been reported on the canal and a large number of villagers of Chak Banwala, Puran Patti and Tahliwala Bodla villages reached the spot and started plugging it.

The reports of about 40 feet wide breach were also received on the same canal from Chauwrianwali village.

The villagers alleged that no immediate help was offered to them for plugging the breach. They had demanded proper cleanliness of the distributary.

SDO Canal, Sunil Kumar Kamboj said the breaches were plugged and the loss was being assessed.

#Fazilka