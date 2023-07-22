Two bus drivers caught pilfering 42 litres of diesel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the flying squad, formed to curb corrupt practices in the department, had caught two bus drivers for pilfering 42 litres of diesel on Thursday.

Besides, a conductor was also caught for not issuing tickets to passengers after collecting money from them. Three private buses were challaned for plying without valid documents and one bus, operating without any document, had been impounded by the

flying squad.

Apart from this, the flying squad had conducted a checking at the Ludhiana bus stand and challaned private buses that were found operating without valid documents, including permits, taxes and insurance.