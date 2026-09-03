DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Two Canadian citizens booked for Rs 4-crore salon franchise fraud

Two Canadian citizens booked for Rs 4-crore salon franchise fraud

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Am, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

The NRI wing of the Punjab Police has registered an FIR against two Canadian citizens in connection with an alleged Rs 4-crore fraud involving investments in the proposed expansion of an Indian salon chain in Canada. The role of salon founder and promoter Munish Bajaj is also being verified, the police said.

Advertisement

The FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the BNS against Kamalpreet Singh Khehra and Crispy Khehra, alias Chris Gill, both Canadian citizens, following a complaint lodged with the NRI Wing of the Punjab Police.

Advertisement

The complainant, Inderjit Kaur Boparai, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin and an OCI cardholder, alleged she was induced to invest in the proposed Canadian expansion of the salon chain and that she suffered a loss of over Rs 4 crore.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Bajaj and Khehra had projected the proposed Canada expansion as a franchise opportunity and allegedly induced investors to put in money towards setting up outlets. Boparai alleged that Khehra collected substantial amounts from investors for construction, store building and inventory, but the proposed outlets were not established and commitments made to the investors remained unfulfilled.

Boparai alleged that Bajaj, along with Khehra, failed to honour the terms of an agreement entered into with her. She claimed she was not the only investor affected and that at least six other Canadian investors from London, Brampton and Etobicoke in Ontario, Calgary in Alberta and Vancouver in British Columbia had also invested in the proposed venture.

Advertisement

Jagjit Singh Walia, AIG, NRI Wing, said the FIR was registered following a preliminary inquiry and that the investigation was now in progress. “The role of all persons named in the complaint is being verified. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the investigation,” he said.

Bajaj had denied any involvement in the alleged fraud. He said he had granted a franchise to Khehra, who, according to him, had subsequently acted independently and was responsible for the alleged wrongdoing. Bajaj claimed that he did not even have the agreement referred to by the complainant and had no role in collecting money from the investors. He said he had filed a separate complaint in connection with the matter.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts