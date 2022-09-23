Two chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 22

The Sangrur police have filed two chargesheets against former Congress Minister Vijay Inder Singla in two cases registered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. A local court has summoned him on October 17.

The first FIR was registered on February 12 after receiving a letter from the then Returning Officer-cum-SDM, Sangrur. The second FIR was registered on February 13. The police stated that on February 12, Singla organised a rally of around 200-250 persons without permission and violated Covid-19 norms. “I was unaware of the FIRs. I follow all norms during campaigning. I will follow the court directions,” Singla told The Tribune.