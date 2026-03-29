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Home / Punjab / Two Congress, AAP leaders join Shiromani Akali Dal

Two Congress, AAP leaders join Shiromani Akali Dal

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Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 08:18 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) received a boost in its ranks in the twin districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur, with the Congress and AAP leaders joining the party today.

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SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal presided over the event held at Babbehali village in Gurdaspur. These leaders included former Punjab Agriculture Development Bank (PADB) chairman and secretary PCC Avtar Singh Kler and Sanjeev Sharma, AAP incharge for the Pathankot, Bhoa and Sujanpur Assembly segments. Some BJP workers also joined the Akali Dal.

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Badal said, “Punjabis are realising that a regional party alone can take Punjab out of its present mess. SAD has a proven track record of development and maintaining peace and communal harmony, which is the need of the hour.”

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He appointed Kler as the Pathankot rural SAD district president and Sharma as the halka incharge of Sujanpur.

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