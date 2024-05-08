Two consume poison in Abohar, 1 dies

Abohar, May 7
Two youths reportedly consumed some poison, one of them died yesterday while the other is receiving treatment at AIIMS in Bathinda.
According to the information, Davinder Singh (25) of village Patti Sadiq, and his friend Mandeep were found in semi-conscious condition on the Kandhwala Road near Nai Abadi. Their families reached the spot and got them admitted to a private hospital, both were later referred to AIIMS Bathinda. Davinder Singh died on the way, while Mandeep is being treated.
Davinder’s family said that he was mentally unwell and was also taking medication. It surfaced reportedly that Mandeep took poison fearing that he may be blamed for his friend Davinder’s death.
