Two cops among three held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Chandigarh, July 21
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Senior Constable Kinder Singh, Home Guard Jujhar and one Rohit Hans from Hoshiarpur for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.
The accused were arrested on the complaint of Gurmail Singh, posted as a conductor with Punjab Roadways.
A VB spokesperson said the complainant had alleged that the accused police officials had recovered a small quantity of opium from his possession. Later, they started threatening him that they would book him under the provision meant for culprits possessing larger quantities of narcotics. if he did not pay them Rs 2.50 lakh.
A VB team laid a trap and arrested Rohit Hans while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses. Later, the VB arrested Kinder Singh and Jujhar from Hoshiarpur.
