Two cross-border smuggling modules busted in Amritsar; four held

The Amritsar (Rural) police have busted two cross-border trafficking modules linked to Middle East-based handlers and Pakistan-based operators, leading to the arrest of four persons and resulting in the seizure of 10 kg of heroin along with 10 sophisticated pistols.

DGP Gaurav Yadav claimed the operation dismantled two networks using drone drops to smuggle contraband and weapons into Punjab. Five Glock and five PX-5 pistols were among the seized weapons.

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IG (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Rajanpreet of Galluwal village and Vijay of Rajatal Colony, Gharinda, were among those arrested. Vijay was previously arrested in March 2023 with 475 gm of heroin. After securing bail, he allegedly resumed his activities and began recruiting new members in the network. Vijay used to retrieve the consignments and then handed them to Rajanpreet for distribution.

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The IG said another important catch was Parasdeep, alias Billa, of Mahal village under the Kamboh police station. He said Parasdeep worked as a distributor for gangster Kishan Jandiala. He has now been operating from a Middle Eastern country. Parasdeep was responsible for collecting consignments after drone drops.

Parasdeep had engaged Gurmukh Bodhi of Attari to retrieve the heroin packages. The seized narcotics and weapons were then moved using motorcycles and varying disguises to avoid detection. Investigators revealed that the module had successfully cleared 10-12 consignments earlier, with deliveries made in the Tarn Taran and Sarai Amanat Khan areas, etc.

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In their early twenties, Rajan Preet works as a mason, while Vijay is a plumber. Parasdeep was a daily wager.

The IG said the financial trail of the module and its linkages were being probed and more arrests and seizures were likely in the coming days.