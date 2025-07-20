Two-day event in Kashmir in Guru’s memory

The Punjab Language Department has decided to hold a two-day event, “Teg Bahadur Simrie”, on July 23 and 24 at the birthplace of Pandit Kirpa Ram in Mattan town near Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Pandit Kirpa Ram had led a group of Kashmiri Brahmins that had come to Guru Teg Bahadar at Anandpur Sahib in May 1675 for protection against atrocities of Aurungzeb.

Language Department Director Jaswant Singh Zafar said the events, to be held in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, will begin with a prayer for the welfare of all at the Mattan gurdwara. The event is being held to mark martyrdom day of the Sikh Guru. Pandit Kirpa Ram was a devotee of the Sikh Gurus and after the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur, he had stayed at Anandpur Sahib and took care of the Guru’s family.

Zafar said at the time of the formation of the Khalsa Panth, he became Bhai Kirpa Singh and was martyred in the battle of Chamkaur Sahib in 1705, along with elder Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh.