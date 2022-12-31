Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 30

A pall of gloom descended on the family of Harasis Singh Bindra of Patiala, who died in Brampton, Canada, on December 29. The 25-year-old Patiala boy had landed in the country on a student visa only two days before he died.

Harasis was a resident of Officer Colony in Patiala. He had completed BSc and had left for Canada on December 26 for further studies. However, the family was informed of his demise by doctors on December 29.

His relatives said he was happy to leave for Canada. “He spoke to his mother after landing in the country and showed her his lodging. He had gone to buy a mobile phone SIM where he fell down after suffering cardiac arrest. He was taken to a hospital. Later, doctors informed us about his death,” a relative said.

Tejinder Singh, his maternal grandfather, said, “Harasis’s father had died a few years ago. His mother Kawaljit Kaur is a schoolteacher and is the only breadwinner of the family. The boy did not get a job in India and decided to

go abroad.”

His relatives said the family said they had taken a loan to send the boy abroad.

Family members have sought the help of the administration in bringing back his body.