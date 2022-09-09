Two dead, 3 hurt in firing over land dispute in Zira village

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 8

Two persons were killed and three others injured following a dispute over the possession of six kanal of farmland at Fatehgarh Sabhra village in the Zira subdivision.

The incident took place this afternoon. The deceased were identified as Balwinder Singh and his nephew, Balraj Singh, both residents of the village. Their family said the land was in the possession of Balwinder and his brother, Pargat Singh, who had an ongoing dispute with another villager. The matter was sub judice.

Amarjit Singh, a relative of the deceased, said today, 20-30 unidentified persons of the other party reached the fields to take possession and allegedly opened fire. Balwinder and Balraj died while Pargat Singh (Balraj’s father) and two others, identified as Gurjit Singh and Jaswant Singh, were injured. All of them were taken to the local Civil Hospital.

SSP Surinder Lamba and DSP Jaswinder Singh Brar reached the spot after being informed of the incident. “A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted. Both the parties have been asked to deposit their weapons. Three suspects have been taken into custody.”

However, no FIR in the matter has been registered till the filing of the report.

