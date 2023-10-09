Two dead, three critical in fire

Jalandhar, October 8
A fire broke out at a house in Avtar Nagar late this night reportedly claiming the lives of two members of a family and leaving three others critical.
Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, there are speculations that a cylinder blast could be the reason behind the incident. The police authorities have initiated investigations into the matter.
