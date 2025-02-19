DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Two debt-ridden farmers in Sangrur village die by suicide

Two debt-ridden farmers in Sangrur village die by suicide

They were reportedly under a debt of lakhs of rupees
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sangrur, Updated At : 07:54 PM Feb 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two debt-ridden farmers of Shahpur Kalan village (near Cheema) allegedly died by suicide by consuming poisonous substances within the past two days. They were reportedly under a debt of lakhs of rupees.

When contacted, Balwinder Singh, former Sarpanch of Shahpur Kalan village, said that farmer Jagroop Singh (35) died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Tuesday. He was the owner of four acres and under a debt of lakhs of rupees, which led him to take such an extreme step.

He further said that Lovepreet Singh (25), who also died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Monday, was also a young debt-ridden farmer, having just one-and-a-half acres of land. Due to the debt, both farmers had been undergoing mental stress, he added.

Advertisement

SHO Cheema Manjit Singh today confirmed the death of both the farmers due to suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. He said the postmortem examination of the bodies of both farmers had been conducted the previous day. The police had initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS, he added.

The bodies of both deceased farmers were cremated in the village yesterday.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper