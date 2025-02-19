Two debt-ridden farmers in Sangrur village die by suicide

Two debt-ridden farmers of Shahpur Kalan village (near Cheema) allegedly died by suicide by consuming poisonous substances within the past two days. They were reportedly under a debt of lakhs of rupees.

When contacted, Balwinder Singh, former Sarpanch of Shahpur Kalan village, said that farmer Jagroop Singh (35) died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Tuesday. He was the owner of four acres and under a debt of lakhs of rupees, which led him to take such an extreme step.

He further said that Lovepreet Singh (25), who also died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Monday, was also a young debt-ridden farmer, having just one-and-a-half acres of land. Due to the debt, both farmers had been undergoing mental stress, he added.

SHO Cheema Manjit Singh today confirmed the death of both the farmers due to suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. He said the postmortem examination of the bodies of both farmers had been conducted the previous day. The police had initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS, he added.

The bodies of both deceased farmers were cremated in the village yesterday.