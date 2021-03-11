Gurdaspur: Two die at canal project site, kin blame private firm

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 29

Two employees of a private firm, which is constructing the Kasur irrigation project on the Upper Bari Doab Canal in the district’s Malia village, were swept away today.

The deceased were identified as Ravi Babloo and Manjinder Singh.

In the morning, Ravi Babloo was working when he accidently slipped into the canal. Seeing him being swept away by the gushing waters, his colleague Manjinder Singh jumped into the canal to save him.

The water current proved to be too strong for the duo and both drowned. They belonged to Malia village.

A tense situation developed when the families of the deceased and villagers reached the spot and started raising slogans against the company management. They claimed that the two employees died because of the company’s “negligence”.

The families refused to cremate the bodies until the firm gave them compensation.

On learning about the protest, DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk reached the spot. A team of divers fished out the bodies nearly two hours after the incident.

Virk hammered out an agreement between the families and the management. As per the agreement, Rs 10 lakh and a monthly pension of Rs 7,000 will be given to the family of each of the deceased.