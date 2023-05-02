Two die by suicide

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 1

An 18-year-old youth died after allegedly hanging himself from the girder of his room using a piece of cloth at Mahesari Sandhuan village here.

The local police have identified the decdeased as Prabhjot Singh.

ASI Basant Singh said the father of the deceased told the police that his son was alone in the room when he hanged himself.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man died after consuming pesticide at Patti Dhillon, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Gupta, an insurance agent. Gupta’s wife Kavita said her husband was depressed over the steady decline in insurance work over the past couple of years, particularly, after the pandemic.