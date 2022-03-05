Two die in mishap

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 4

Two persons died, while two others got injured as the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on Sito Gunno-Dabwali Road near Ghumiara village here. The deceased have been identified as Bhagwant Singh (60) and his employee Mangat Singh (40) of Abohar. The police have booked unidentified truck driver. —