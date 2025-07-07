Two die of ‘diarrhoea’ in Patiala, officials reject charge

A suspected outbreak of diarrhoea at Alipur Araian village in Patiala district has reportedly claimed two lives over the past 48 hours. Currently, 56 persons are undergoing treatment

While health officials have denied any death due to diarrhoea, villagers claim an elderly woman and a toddler have died due to it.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh visited the village to take stock of the situation.

According to officials, 38 cases were reported on Saturday and 18 on Sunday. Six patients have been referred to Mata Kaushalya Hospital for treatment, three to Government Rajindra Hospital and three to a private hospital. Villagers blamed the situation on sewage overflow, stagnant water and garbage heaps.

According to Prem Lata, her mother Taravati was rushed to hospital on June 28 with vomiting and diarrhoea-like symptoms, but she could not be saved. “On July 1, my daughter Chandni developed similar symptoms. I lost my daughter due to the negligence of doctors,” she said.