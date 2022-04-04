Two die under mysterious circumstances

Muktsar, April 3
Two youngsters died under mysterious circumstances in two different parts of the city Saturday late night.
Some locals have raised doubts of consumption of drugs, but the police said it was yet to be confirmed.
One of the deceased wasa resident of Malout Road who was found lying unconscious in a bathroom of his residence. The other was a resident of Abohar Road who was also found lying unconscious on a road. The police have started the probe in both the cases.
