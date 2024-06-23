Two drones, drugs seized near border

Chandigarh, June 22
In separate incidents, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones along with a pistol and a packet of narcotics along the International Border in Punjab.
Based upon a tip-off, BSF troops carried out a search near Lakha Singh Wala village in the Ferozepur Sector on Saturday, during which a Glock pistol and an empty magazine were found in a yellow coloured packet attached to a drone from the fields.
Another drone and a packet containing 520 grams heroin was found near Gahlewala village in the Fazilka Sector after a joint search with the Punjab Police was carried out. The packet was wrapped in red adhesive tape with a metal ring and an illuminating strip attached to it.
