Two drones, drugs seized near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

In separate incidents, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones along with a pistol and a packet of narcotics along the International Border in Punjab.

Based upon a tip-off, BSF troops carried out a search near Lakha Singh Wala village in the Ferozepur Sector on Saturday, during which a Glock pistol and an empty magazine were found in a yellow coloured packet attached to a drone from the fields.

Another drone and a packet containing 520 grams heroin was found near Gahlewala village in the Fazilka Sector after a joint search with the Punjab Police was carried out. The packet was wrapped in red adhesive tape with a metal ring and an illuminating strip attached to it.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Ferozepur