2 drones, 1kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

PTI

Chandigarh, December 19

Two drones and nearly 1kg of heroin were seized near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The drone was noticed near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar early on Tuesday.

During a search operation, the BSF, along with Punjab Police, seized the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 430 grams from a field. A nylon ring and a small torch were attached to the packet, the spokesperson said.

The BSF troops intercepted another drone at the same village, Dhanoe Khurd, on Monday evening. During a search operation, a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 540 grams were recovered, the spokesperson added.

