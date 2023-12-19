2 drones, 1kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, December 19
Two drones and nearly 1kg of heroin were seized near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The drone was noticed near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar early on Tuesday.
During a search operation, the BSF, along with Punjab Police, seized the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 430 grams from a field. A nylon ring and a small torch were attached to the packet, the spokesperson said.
The BSF troops intercepted another drone at the same village, Dhanoe Khurd, on Monday evening. During a search operation, a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 540 grams were recovered, the spokesperson added.
