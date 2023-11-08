Two drones recovered near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

In separate incidents, security agencies recovered two drones near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Tuesday. While carrying out an area domination patrol near the border fence, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel found a drone in fields near Rajatal village.

In a joint search operation undertaken by the BSF and the Punjab Police near Dhanoe Khurd village, another drone was found. Both the drones are China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopters.

#Border Security Force BSF