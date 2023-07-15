Two drown in floodwaters

Tribune News Service

Sangrur/Shahkot, July 14

Two persons were killed when they fell into floodwaters in two separate incidents today.

In Sangrur, a labourer drowned while three others were rescued when they fell into floodwaters near Moonak. One labourer is missing.

Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said five labourers fell into floodwaters when they came out of a factory after completing their night shift.

“After getting information, our quick response team reached on the spot and rescued four, out of which one died. One person is missing and our teams are working to trace him,” said Lamba.

In another incident, labourer Prem from Nepal died near Yusufpur Darewal of Shahkot this afternoon. Three youths, hired for transplantation of paddy, reportedly fell into floodwaters when they were walking along a kutcha path. “While two were brought out safely, Prem died on the spot,” said victim’s friend.

