Two drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police arrested the driver and conductor of a truck carrying 15-kg poppy husk. During checking, at the Goluwala terminal, the truck (PB 03 AC 5957) was searched and the contraband seized. Driver Moti Singh of Dharavi Khurd and conductor Sanwal Ram of Potalia Barmer were arrested. A case was registered under the NDPS Act. OC

Army truck catches fire

Abohar: Swift action by cops in Hanumangarh near here averted a major mishap after a Army truck caught fire near the district park on Sunday. The fire was most likely caused by short circuit. ASI Kunji Lal, constables Mohinder Kumar and Mahipal brought the fire under control with a water tanker. OC

Police get Gopi’s custody

Muktsar: The Muktsar police have got the custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Gurpreet Singh Gopi till November 29 in connection with an extortion case. He was brought here on the transit remand from Ludhiana on Friday. TNS

Cong slams AAP, BJP

Chandigarh: Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has slammed the Central Government and the AAP government in Punjab for failing to address farmers’ demands and forcing them to continue their stir. TNS

Ex-servicemen hold protest

Muktsar: Demanding resumption of the Guardians of Governance scheme, the ex-servicemen on Sunday lodged a protest outside the residence of Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar. As Brar was not present there, the protesters were assured of a meeting with the MLA in a few days. TNS

BSF seizes 642-gm heroin

Abohar: The BSF foiled the nefarious attempt of anti-national elements to smuggle drugs across the international border. The BSF troops while carrying out area domination ahead of border fencing on Saturday, noticed a suspicious item lying in a field inside the Indian territory near Mohar Jamsher village. During the search, the troops recovered one packet of heroin (642 gm) from the field. OC

Cops dispose of 250 plaints

Sangrur: During special camps, the police have disposed of 250 complaints in different police stations of the district. “We organised special camps across the district and our officers have disposed of 250 complaints. We would keep organising such camps,” said Surendra Lamba, SSP, Sangrur.

