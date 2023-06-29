Two drug peddlers held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 28



The police have seized 12 gm of heroin from Harshdeep Singh of Azeemgarh Colony after intercepting him near Kandhwala Road. In another incident, the police stopped a car near Sadulshahar and on searching it, seized 700 gm of opium from car occupant Bilal Khan of Khunja village. Cases had been registered under the NDPS Act against suspects. The car used by Khan was impounded. OC

