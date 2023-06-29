Two drug peddlers held

Abohar, June 28
The police have seized 12 gm of heroin from Harshdeep Singh of Azeemgarh Colony after intercepting him near Kandhwala Road. In another incident, the police stopped a car near Sadulshahar and on searching it, seized 700 gm of opium from car occupant Bilal Khan of Khunja village. Cases had been registered under the NDPS Act against suspects. The car used by Khan was impounded. OC
The police have seized 12 gm of heroin from Harshdeep Singh of Azeemgarh Colony after intercepting him near Kandhwala Road. In another incident, the police stopped a car near Sadulshahar and on searching it, seized 700 gm of opium from car occupant Bilal Khan of Khunja village. Cases had been registered under the NDPS Act against suspects. The car used by Khan was impounded.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28