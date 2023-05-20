Two employees suspended

Chandigarh: Principal Secretary (Local Government) has placed Assistant Town Planner Sunil Kumar and Building Inspector Kuljit Singh Mangat under suspension in connection with a constructionof Vardhman City. TNS
Raids at premises of criminals
Chandigarh: The police on Friday conducted raids at premises of anti-social elements. Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said 450 police parties, involving over 3,000 personnel, conducted raids at premises of at least 4,171 persons with a criminal record. TNS
Man nabbed with pistol
Muktsar: The police on Friday claimed to have arrested one Subhash Singh with a pistol, four cartridges and two cellphones from near Charewan village here. The police said Subhash was going to supply the cellphones and chargers to some jail inmates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in