Two employees suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Principal Secretary (Local Government) has placed Assistant Town Planner Sunil Kumar and Building Inspector Kuljit Singh Mangat under suspension in connection with a constructionof Vardhman City. TNS

Raids at premises of criminals

Chandigarh: The police on Friday conducted raids at premises of anti-social elements. Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said 450 police parties, involving over 3,000 personnel, conducted raids at premises of at least 4,171 persons with a criminal record. TNS

Man nabbed with pistol

Muktsar: The police on Friday claimed to have arrested one Subhash Singh with a pistol, four cartridges and two cellphones from near Charewan village here. The police said Subhash was going to supply the cellphones and chargers to some jail inmates.