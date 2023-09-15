Two farm unions cross swords over ‘stolen’ trailer at Moonak

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, September 14

The “stolen” trailer of a tractor has become a bone of contention between the members of two farm unions in Moonak here, putting the police in a tight spot.

BKU (Ugrahan) activists have alleged that the trailer has been stolen by BKU (Azad) members.

Farmers of BKU (Ugrahan) staged a protest in front of the Moonak police station and the DSP office on Tuesday and Wednesday, demanding the registration of an FIR against BKU (Azad) members.

The BKU (Azad) has denied the allegations and said that the trailer actually belongs to the residents of Papda village. Interestingly, while the market value of the trailer is Rs 60,000, the BKU (Ugrahan) claims it has spent around Rs 2 lakh on the protests, transporting hundreds of residents from 55 villages of Moonak and Lehra subdivisions.

“The Gobindpura Papda unit of BKU (Ugrahan) had pooled money during the Delhi agitation and purchased a tractor and trailer. Some BKU (Azad) members stole the trailer and parked it at the residence of a villager,” said Rinku Moonak, the BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary of the area.

He added: “We have identified the thieves but the police are not taking action. We will relaunch the agitation if cops fail to register a case by September 22.”

Makhan Singh, the general secretary of BKU (Azad) from Moonak block, said the trailer belongs to the residents of Papda village. The equipment is in their custody and not with BKU (Azad), he added.

“While both the unions are demanding action against each other, we are trying to solve the matter amicably,” SHO Surinder Kumar said.

