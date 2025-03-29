Two former AIG, and two cops convicted in 2007 Moga sex racket case

The CBI court in Mohali convicted former Moga SSP Devinder Singh Garcha, SP (Headquarters) Paramdip Singh Sandhu, and two other cops under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 18-year-old Moga Sex racket case. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on April 4.

Barjinder Singh, alias Makhan, son of former SAD minister, and Sukhraj Singh have been acquitted of all the charges in the case.

The infamous 2007 Moga sex scandal made national headlines as it involved high-profile politicians and senior police officials who used to extort rich youths by trapping them in flesh trade case.

Advertisement

The accused police officials took illegal gratification to drop the names of the accused from the statements of two women.

A minor girl was initially granted pardon and turned approver but later turned hostile during the trial. Another key witness, Manjit Kaur, died during the trial.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Garcha and Sandhu later held the position of AIG before retiring from the force, while Inspector Amarjit Singh and Sub-Inspector Raman Kumar were dismissed from service.

The high court ordered a CBI investigation in December 2007, citing the involvement of senior police officials and politicians, which made it challenging for the investigating team to proceed.

In 2012, a CBI court in Patiala framed charges under Sections 120 B, 182, 195, 211, 384 of the IPC, Sections 7 and Section 13(2) read with section 13(1) (d) of the PC Act, 1988 against Devinder Singh Garcha, Paramdip Singh Sandhu, Amarjit Singh, Raman Kumar, Barjinder Singh, Manjit Kaur, Sukhraj Singh, Ranbir Singh, and Karamjit Singh Batth. However, Barjinder Singh and Sukhraj Singh have been acquitted of all charges.