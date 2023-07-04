Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, July 3

An encounter between two motorcycle-borne gangsters and the CIA staff took place near Malkana village in Talwandi Sabo today.

During the encounter, a bullet hit one of the gangsters on his leg, while another was arrested on the spot. The police seized a .32 bore pistol, four cartridges and a .315 bore pistol from their possession.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the CIA staff-1 received information that two people were roaming around with illegal weapons on a motorcycle without number plates.

The SSP said gangster Jaswinder Singh, alias Ghoda, a resident of Jajal village, and Budh Ram of Sangat Khurd village were signalled to stop near Malkana village.

He said the duo opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, cops fired and a bullet hit the leg of Ghoda, he said.

The SSP said a case of extortion was registered against Ghoda in September 2022 and Budh Ram was booked under the NDPS Act in June 2019. After coming out on bail, they started demanding ransom, said Khurana, adding that the duo sought Rs 5 lakh ransom from a shopkeeper.

The SSP said Ghoda and Budh Ram used to extort money by taking the names of gangsters—Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.