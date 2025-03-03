Two gangsters arrested after gunfight in Jalandhar, pistols seized

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrested two gangsters linked to the USA-based Sonu Khatri Gang following a dramatic chase and gunfight near Suchi Pind on Sunday morning. They were also wanted in connection with the killing of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma on April 2, 2024.

SI Deepak Sharma had suffered head injuries during an exchange of fire between the police and gangsters in J&K’s Kathua in April 2024. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The operation today was led by Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur. It also resulted in the seizure of two illegal pistols and 13 rounds of ammunition, thwarting possible murders and dealing a blow to the gang’s criminal operations.

Commissioner Kaur said a team of the CIA staff, Jalandhar, was on routine patrolling near Suchi Pind road when they received information that two members of the Sonu Khatri gang were headed towards the village on a motorcycle with the intention of committing a major crime. The police set up a naka to intercept the suspects.

After some time, the police spotted two persons riding a black motorcycle without a registration number plate. When signalled to stop, the suspects opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory fire, both of them sustained bullet injuries and were arrested.

They were identified as Sukhwinder Kumar, alias Sukh, of Garh Padhana village, SBS Nagar, and Harpreet Singh, alias Mamu, alias Preet, of Kang Jagir village in Jalandhar. The police seized two sophisticated .32 bore pistols and seven live cartridges from their possession. The motorcycle used in the crime was also seized.

A case has been registered at the Rama Mandi police station under Sections 221, 132, 109 and 111 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Both accused have criminal history. Sukhwinder Kumar was wanted in the Balachaur case under the Arms Act and is involved in multiple cases of robbery, snatching and violent brawls. He was also a key accused in the April 2024 murder case of J&K Police Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma. Harpreet Singh has been linked to several assaults, robberies and gang-related crimes.