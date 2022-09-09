Two gangsters arrested for firing shots at NRI’s house; pistol, ammo recovered

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, September 9

Moga police today arrested two gangsters, identified as Anosh Masih and Sawan Kumar, for allegedly firing indiscriminate shots at the house of an NRI in Bukkanwala village of Moga district last week.

The police had recovered a 9mm pistol, two magazines, 10 live cartridges and a motorcycle from their possession. The accused, both residents of Mamdot in Ferozepur district, were arrested from the outskirts of Dagru village when they were coming from Talwandi Bhai to Moga city.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they fired shots at Philippine-based NRI Sukhjinder Singh’s house at the behest of one Manpreet Singh who is also living in the Philippines. They told the police that Manpreet used to demand ransom from businessmen and financially influential persons in Punjab in the name of Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Daala, a dreaded gangster presently settled in Canada.

Manpreet had allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh from Sukhjinder Singh as ransom. Since he failed to give the money, Manpreet asked Anosh Masih and Sawan Kumar to fire shots at his house in Bukkanwala village to frighten him.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said police will find out whether Manpreet is associated with Arsh Daala or he was just using Daala’s name to demand ransom.

An FIR under Sections 387, 336 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Moga police station rural. Further investigation is in progress, the SSP added.