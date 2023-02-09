Two gangsters held after brief encounter

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 8

Following a brief encounter, the police today arrested two gangsters involved in several cases of crime, robbery and other incidents.

AIG (CI) Lakhbir Singh said they got some inputs that these miscreants were planning some criminal activities following which a CI team raided a few places in Mudki area when one of the accused opened firing at the team.

The AIG said acting swiftly, the police fired back and soon nabbed the two accused Gursewak Singh and Satwinder Singh, while their third accomplice Avtar Singh fled. He said Satwinder had been injured in the firing following which he was admitted to a hospital while Gursewak was produced before the local court which sent him to two-day police remand.

Sources said the police seized two pistol from their custody.