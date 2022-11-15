Two gangsters held after encounter in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 14

Two gangsters were arrested while their four accomplices managed to escape from the spot after an encounter with the police at Sangha village here on Monday evening. The police seized arms and ammunition from the gangsters.

DSP Kamaljit Singh said the arrested gangsters had been identified as Charanjit Singh Raju, alias Raju Shooter, a resident of Sangha, and Gurdev Singh Prince, a resident of Kakka Kandiala.

Charanjit Singh and Gurdev Singh are facing a number of criminal cases at different police stations.

Two country-made pistols and 10 cartridges have been seized from the possession of the arrested gangsters.

The absconding gangsters are Happy Baba of Aladinpur, Raja of Jhander and Ajay and Mani, both of Sangha.

The DSP said the police got information in the morning that armed gangsters were likely to commit some crime in the area.

The officer said a police team patrolling near the canal, observed some suspicious movement. When they directed the gangsters to stop, they fired at the police party.

The police returned fire and managed to arrest two gangsters. However, four of their associates managed to flee from the spot. The police officer said a case under Section 399, 402, IPC, and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the gangsters.

#tarn taran