Two gangsters held in Barnala

The Barnala police claimed to have arrested two gangsters, including one who suffered a bullet injury to his knee, during an exchange of fire on Raikot Road today morning.

The police said Akram Khan, alias Akku, and Pardeep Singh, alias Deepu, of Barnala were planning to commit a robbery. “Acting on a tip-off, a police team rushed to the spot. The accused opened fire on the team and a bullet hit a police vehicle. The police retaliated in self-defence and Akram was shot in the knee. He was taken to hospital. Both tried to flee but were apprehended. A pistol has been seized and a motorcycle has been impounded,” said Barnala SSP Mohd Sarfaraz Alam.

He said Akram was already facing several cases.