Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

Amritsar, February 26
Two gangsters were killed in a clash in Goindwal jail in Tarn Taran on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as Mandeep Singh alias Toofan and Mohan Singh alias Manmohan Singh. A third jail inmate identified as Keshav was critically injured in the clash. He was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar by doctors at Civil Hospital here.
Toofan was nabbed by the anti-gangster task force in September last year. He was also wanted in the killing of another notorious gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia in a hospital in Amritsar in August 2021.
Along with Toofan, the anti-gangster task force had arrested another gangster Manpreet alias Mani Rayya.
The police authorities are tightlipped over the incident.
Toofan was also nominated in Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He and Mani Rayya were accomplices of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.
