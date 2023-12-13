Two held, 9 booked for attack on AAP leader

Muktsar, December 12
The police here have booked nine persons for alleged murderous attack on the AAP’s Muktsar rural block president Saraj Singh Sandhu at his residence in Nurpur Kirpalke village here last night.
In his complaint to the police, Saraj alleged that Gurpreet Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Iqbal Singh, Darshan Singh, Hardam Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagsir Singh, Surjit Singh and Mehna Singh, first fired two gunshots outside his residence and later, they came inside and fired one gunshot again. “When I tried to stop them, they thrashed me,” he said.
Muktsar (Sadar) police station SHO Inspector Malkit Singh said, “A case has been registered against nine persons, while Surjit Singh and Mehna Singh have been arrested in this regard. An old rivalry is said to be the reason for the firing.”
